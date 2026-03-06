Subscribe

Formula 1 2026 season gets underway with Apple TV as partner: How and when to watch live races in the US?

The FIA Formula One World Championship 2026 begins this weekend, with Apple TV as the exclusive US broadcaster. Fans can stream all sessions, including the Australian Grand Prix and follow races with a customizable Multiview experience.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Mar 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Advertisement
Formula 1 2026 on Apple TV: How and when to watch thrilling Grands Prix live in the US.
Formula 1 2026 on Apple TV: How and when to watch thrilling Grands Prix live in the US.(Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

The FIA Formula One World Championship 2026 is set to begin this weekend. As the excitement builds for the most awaited, Apple TV has officially partnered as the event broadcaster. Sports enthusiasts in the US will be able to stream all practice, Qualifying, Sprint sessions and Grands Prix across the 2026 season.

Advertisement

When and how to watch Formula 1?

The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 is slated to begin on Saturday, March 7. The event is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM PT on Apple TV. All sessions will be available for live streaming and on demand.

Also Read | Adani Group plans to bring back Formula 1 in Greater Noida

Fans willing to watch Grand Prix live can explore more related content at apple.co/f1onappletv. F1 fans will be able to watch Coverage of every Grand Prix in two languages — English and Spanish. “Viewers tuning in to F1 will enjoy a true front-row experience, with comprehensive coverage and analysis, expansive programming, and every Grand Prix with 5.1 surround sound – and, for the first time ever for F1 viewers, in stunning 4K with Dolby Vision,” Formula One said in a statement.

Advertisement
Also Read | Gulf states in race against time to repel Iran’s counterattack

Multiview experience will enable viewers to watch up to four live feeds at once. Besides comprehensive coverage in 4K, fans can enjoy “one-tap, preconfigured Multiview layout for every team” or customize their own Multiview experience.

Another way fans can enjoy every race this weekend is through Sky Sports broadcasts.

Also Read | ‘Stop shaming Gen Z for switching jobs’: Anupam Mittal compares jobs to dating

Formula 1’s President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said, "American fans will appreciate not only the intensity and spectacle of our races, but also the quality and coverage they’ll have available. Throughout the season, they’ll be able to experience every moment on Apple TV, feeling even closer to the action, the teams, and the protagonists of this unique sport.”

Moreover, Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will be available for streaming on Apple TV as well.

Advertisement

2026 Formula 1 Calendar: Full schedule and rounds here

The 2026 season will start on 6 March with three races, the first round will be in Australia, followed by China and Japan.

1．6-8 March - Australia 

2．13-15 March - China 

3．27-29 March - Japan 

4．10-12 April - Bahrain 

5．17-19 April - Saudi Arabia 

6．1-3 May - USA - Miami 

7．22-24 May - Canada 

8．5-7 June - Monaco 

9．12-14 June - Spain - Barcelona 

10．26-28 June - Austria 

11．3-5 July - Great Britain 

12．17-19 July - Belgium 

13．24-26 July - Hungary 

14．21-23 August - Netherlands 

15．4-6 September - Italy 

16．11-13 September- Spain - Madrid 

17．24-26 September- Azerbaijan 

18．9-11 October - Singapore 

19．23-25 October- USA - Austin 

20．30 October-01 November - Mexico 

21．6-8 November- Brazil 

Advertisement

22．19-21 November- USA - Las Vegas 

23．27-29 November- Qatar 

24．4-6 December - Abu Dhabi

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Business NewsSportsFormula 1 2026 season gets underway with Apple TV as partner: How and when to watch live races in the US?
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts