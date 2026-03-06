Formula 1 2026 season gets underway with Apple TV as partner: How and when to watch live races in the US?

The FIA Formula One World Championship 2026 is set to begin this weekend. As the excitement builds for the most awaited, Apple TV has officially partnered as the event broadcaster. Sports enthusiasts in the US will be able to stream all practice, Qualifying, Sprint sessions and Grands Prix across the 2026 season.

When and how to watch Formula 1? The FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 is slated to begin on Saturday, March 7. The event is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM PT on Apple TV. All sessions will be available for live streaming and on demand.

Fans willing to watch Grand Prix live can explore more related content at apple.co/f1onappletv. F1 fans will be able to watch Coverage of every Grand Prix in two languages — English and Spanish. “Viewers tuning in to F1 will enjoy a true front-row experience, with comprehensive coverage and analysis, expansive programming, and every Grand Prix with 5.1 surround sound – and, for the first time ever for F1 viewers, in stunning 4K with Dolby Vision,” Formula One said in a statement.

Multiview experience will enable viewers to watch up to four live feeds at once. Besides comprehensive coverage in 4K, fans can enjoy “one-tap, preconfigured Multiview layout for every team” or customize their own Multiview experience.

Another way fans can enjoy every race this weekend is through Sky Sports broadcasts.

Formula 1’s President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said, "American fans will appreciate not only the intensity and spectacle of our races, but also the quality and coverage they’ll have available. Throughout the season, they’ll be able to experience every moment on Apple TV, feeling even closer to the action, the teams, and the protagonists of this unique sport.”

Moreover, Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” will be available for streaming on Apple TV as well.

2026 Formula 1 Calendar: Full schedule and rounds here The 2026 season will start on 6 March with three races, the first round will be in Australia, followed by China and Japan.

1．6-8 March - Australia

2．13-15 March - China

3．27-29 March - Japan

4．10-12 April - Bahrain

5．17-19 April - Saudi Arabia

6．1-3 May - USA - Miami

7．22-24 May - Canada

8．5-7 June - Monaco

9．12-14 June - Spain - Barcelona

10．26-28 June - Austria

11．3-5 July - Great Britain

12．17-19 July - Belgium

13．24-26 July - Hungary

14．21-23 August - Netherlands

15．4-6 September - Italy

16．11-13 September- Spain - Madrid

17．24-26 September- Azerbaijan

18．9-11 October - Singapore

19．23-25 October- USA - Austin

20．30 October-01 November - Mexico

21．6-8 November- Brazil

22．19-21 November- USA - Las Vegas

23．27-29 November- Qatar

24．4-6 December - Abu Dhabi