Legendary Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher reportedly made his first appearance in public, 11 years after his near-fatal skiing accident in 2013, as he attended his daughter Gina-Marie's wedding at Spain's Mallorca. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by The Mirror, the F1 legend was seen attending his daughter's wedding at their four-acre Majorca villa in Spain. His daughter Gina-Maria, who got married to Iain Bethke, ensured that the wedding was attended by a very close circuit.

Moreover, the occasion was heavily guarded, with guests being requested to leave their phones at the reception. Reports also suggest that it is unclear whether Schumacher was allowed to socialise freely at the wedding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the same wedding, Schumacher's son Mick proposed to his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, said the report.

Schumacher's disappearance: Considered one the greatest Formula 1 driver – winning a record-setting seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles – the 55-year-old German met with an accident in the French Alps while skiing with his son Mick Schumacher. In the accident, he lost control and hit his head on a rock.

Later he was taken to a hospital and medically placed in an induced coma after his traumatic brain injury. Following this there's hardly any information related to his health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even his family has been secretive about Schumacher's health and whereabouts. Months ago rumours had it that the F1 legend was in lavish mansion of Spain's Majorca and being taken care of by his wife Corinna and several doctors.

On Schumacher's health, it was reported over the years that the F1 legend is paralysed and in a wheelchair, cannot speak and has memory problems.

Closer to Schumacher and the family, another former F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel had earlier revealed that he was 'not doing well'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schumacher – at the time of retirement in 2012, had the records for most wins (91), pole positions (68), and podium finishes (155).

With Schumacher's reported appearance making the headlines, he is expected to soon come in public, citing his son Mick's marriage on the cards.