Fox Sports part ways with Mark Sanchez after felony battery charge; hires Drew Brees as NFL analyst

Fox Sports has parted ways with Mark Sanchez, a former New York Jets quarterback, days after facing a felony battery charge over a brutal parking dispute in Indianapolis that left a 69-year-old man disfigured and Sanchez himself stabbed multiple times.

Details about the incident The altercation erupted late on October 4, 2025, outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel where Sanchez was staying ahead of calling the Raiders-Colts game. According to police reports, Sanchez, appearing intoxicated, confronted delivery driver Perry Tole, 69, for parking in a loading zone. What began as a verbal dispute quickly turned physical.

Tole told investigators he feared for his life as Sanchez shoved him and attempted to enter the truck. In self-defense, Tole deployed pepper spray, then stabbed Sanchez several times in the upper body. Sanchez was hospitalized in critical condition; Tole suffered a deep facial laceration that pierced his tongue and caused permanent disfigurement.

Charges escalate to felony level Initially arrested on misdemeanor counts of battery, public intoxication, and unlawful vehicle entry upon his October 12 hospital release, Sanchez saw his case worsen dramatically. On October 6, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced a Level 5 felony upgrade: battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

"Once we were provided with additional information about the victim's current medical condition, it became clear to us that additional charges needed to be filed," Mears stated in a press conference. The felony carries a potential one- to six-year prison sentence.

Mark Sanchez has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Tole filed a civil suit against both Sanchez and Fox Corp, alleging assault and negligent hiring due to Sanchez’s alleged history of drinking and aggressive behavior.

Fox Sports' response Fox Sports wasted no time. Mark Sanchez was pulled from the October 5 broadcast, replaced by Brady Quinn, and later by Mark Schlereth. On November 7, a network spokesperson confirmed, "We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time."

Drew Brees named as NFL analyst for Fox Sports Fox Sports moved swiftly to fill the void. Drew Brees, the Saints’ all-time passing leader and Super Bowl XLIV MVP, will become the network’s No. 3 game analyst alongside play-by-play voice Adam Amin, Sanchez’s former partner.