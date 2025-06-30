France’s football union slams FIFA Club World Cup; calls it 'massacre' for players

France’s Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) has slammed FIFA’s new Club World Cup, calling it a “massacre” for players already worn out by packed schedules. The tournament has sparked major concerns about the health of players. The UNFP has accused FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, of ignoring the problem.

The UNFP’s outburst The UNFP expressed their anger against the Club World Cup for pushing players to their limits. They called out FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, saying he’s out of touch, living “in an ivory tower” while players suffer. According to the UNFP, the tournament, which features 32 top teams, is more about money than caring for the sport’s stars.

“The incongruity of the situation is not lost on anyone, except, of course, Gianni Infantino and his flatterers,” the UNFP said.

Tight schedule and FIFA Club World Cup The FIFA Club World Cup comes right after an already exhausting season, leaving players with no time to rest. Most countries have rules giving footballers at least three weeks off between seasons, but due to the ongoing tournament, it is not possible. For example, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars like Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue went straight from the Champions League to play for France, then to the US for the Club World Cup. This non-stop schedule can lead to burnout and injuries.

Impact on clubs and national teams The timing of the FIFA Club World Cup is causing chaos for clubs like PSG, who are already training for the Ligue 1 season starting in mid-August. Players aren’t getting the rest they need, which could impact their performance.

The UNFP also pointed out that France’s national team might suffer, as coach Didier Deschamps prepares for 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

“A delay in preparation that must also worry Didier Deschamps,” the UNFP noted.

UNFP's call to protect players The UNFP is demanding change by stating, “It is urgent to stop this massacre game.” They want FIFA to respect players’ right to rest and rethink the crowded calendar. The union also questioned Infantino, “What do you say, Mr. Infantino?"

