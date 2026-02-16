Francis, Zrno lead Rutgers in 68-57 victory over Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored 21 points, Harun Zrno added 13, and Rutgers defeated Maryland 68-57 on Sunday, lifting the Scarlet Knights out of the Big Ten cellar.

Zrno hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 of Rutgers' first 15 second-half points as the Scarlet Knights built a 42-34 lead through the first seven minutes after halftime. The lead reached 13 points with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Maryland cut the deficit to five points a couple of times and the Terrapins were still within 60-54 with two minutes left. Rutgers (10-15, 3-11 Big Ten) then closed it out at the free-throw line with Francis making 6 of 6 and Jamichael Davis going 2 for 2.

For the game, Francis made 12 of 13 free throws and the Scarlet Knights were 19 of 24.

Solomon Washington had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Maryland (10-15, 3-11), which had won two in a row. Darius Adams scored 13 points and David Coit had 12.

Rutgers led 18-13 with seven minutes remaining in the first half before Washington had a layup and a dunk in an 8-2 run that put Maryland on top 21-20 with four minutes left. Rutgers quickly went back ahead and held the lead until Washington's free throw in the final second made it 27-all going into halftime.

All three of Rutgers' conference wins have come at Jersey Mike's Arena, the previous two in overtime against Northwestern and Oregon.

Rutgers and Maryland are one win clear of last place in the conference, ahead of Oregon, Northwestern and Penn State which all have two wins.

Maryland: at Northwestern on Wednesday.

Rutgers: at Penn State on Wednesday. ___