Francisco Lindor injury update: Mets star shortstop's hamate issue threatens opening day availability

The New York Mets received concerning news about their star shortstop on Tuesday (February 10), as president David Stearns confirmed that Francisco Lindor is dealing with a stress reaction in his left hamate bone. The five-time All-Star, who turns 32 later this month, now faces an uncertain timeline that could impact his readiness for the 2026 season opener on March 26.

Notably, Lindor consulted a hand specialist the following day to evaluate whether surgical intervention would be required, with team officials estimating a six-week recovery window should the procedure prove necessary.

Advertisement

What is a hamate stress reaction? A stress reaction in the hamate, a small, hook-shaped bone in the wrist, is a common overuse injury among power hitters, stemming from the repeated torque and impact of swinging a bat. If left unchecked, it can develop into a full fracture. In professional baseball, the preferred surgical solution for significant hamate issues is typically excision of the problematic hook portion. This relatively straightforward outpatient procedure often allows athletes to return to action faster than bone repair techniques involving hardware.

Stearns stressed that this injury emerged recently and is unrelated to Francisco Lindor's previous offseason elbow debridement, which had already ruled him out of representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic due to insurance considerations. The timing, however, arrives at a critical juncture as pitchers and catchers reported to spring training and position players followed shortly after.

Advertisement

Club remains hopeful despite setback Despite the potential for surgery, the New York Mets leadership projected measured optimism. Stearns noted, "At this point, even if it does require surgery, we would remain optimistic that Francisco would be back for Opening Day." Manager Carlos Mendoza, speaking to reporters via video call, highlighted Lindor's proven durability and mental toughness.

"Knowing Francisco, I’m optimistic, even if he has to go the surgery route," Mendoza said. "Found out a couple of days ago and didn’t think much of it because this is a guy who’s played through a lot. For him to say something this early, I was like, hmm. But if he has to go that route, I’m optimistic he’ll play shortstop for us on Opening Day."

Advertisement

Lindor enters the season coming off his fifth All-Star campaign and fourth consecutive top-10 finish in National League MVP voting, making his health paramount for a Mets squad aiming to return to the postseason.

Outfield realignment While attention centers on Francisco Lindor's wrist, the Mets finalized outfield adjustments. Juan Soto will transition to left field, a shift discussed in relation to his possible role for the Dominican Republic in the WBC. With Luis Robert entrenched in center, the move aligns with Soto's skill set and team needs.

Mendoza recounted the conversation: "I asked him, 'How would you feel playing left field for us?' He said, 'I'm willing to do whatever. If you want me to pitch, Mendy, I'll pitch.' I asked if it made sense for both. He said, 'Absolutely.'"

Advertisement