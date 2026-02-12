Franck Ribery's lawyer fires back at Epstein files claims, calls them 'fake news'

Bayern Munich and France football icon Franck Ribery has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. His legal team has responded strongly, denying any wrongdoing and vowing to pursue legal action.

The former winger, renowned for his skills and trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich, was mentioned in recently unsealed files from the US Department of Justice related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. These documents, which include testimonies and unverified allegations, have named numerous high-profile individuals over time. Ribery's name appears several times in one specific 2019 letter, containing serious but unsubstantiated claims from a third-party statement.

Important context on the Epstein files release The Epstein files consist of millions of pages, videos, and images released by authorities. Many names surface through witness statements or associations, but inclusion does not equal guilt or formal charges. No indictments or accusations have been filed against Franck Ribery in connection with Epstein. Similar mentions of public figures have often sparked debate without leading to legal consequences.

Franck Ribery's lawyer delivers a strong denial Brusa Carlo Alberto, Franck Ribery's attorney, issued a forceful statement dismissing the reports. “This is fake news. I will take action in my capacity as Mr Ribery’s lawyer and implement all necessary legal proceedings to punish those responsible for this fake news, which is an attack on the dignity of my client and his family,” Alberto said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The lawyer described the circulating information as defamatory and misleading, originating from an anonymous or unverified source. He emphasized that the claims harm Ribery's reputation and family without basis. Reports indicate Ribery plans to file a formal complaint to address the spread of what he views as false allegations.

Background on Franck Ribery's career and past scrutiny Franck Ribery, now retired, enjoyed legendary status at Bayern Munich, winning multiple Bundesliga titles, Champions Leagues, and individual honours. He also represented France in major tournaments. Past legal matters, such as a 2014 case involving underage prostitution charges (later dropped due to insufficient evidence of knowledge of age), have resurfaced in discussions, but remain unrelated to Epstein.

What comes next? Legal experts note that while mentions in such files can damage reputations, they require verification and evidence for any action. Ribery's team appears focused on protecting his image through courts rather than public rebuttals. Authorities have not indicated the pursuit of charges related to these references.