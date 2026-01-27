New York Jets working on deal to hire Frank Reich - Report

The New York Jets are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring veteran coach Frank Reich onto their offensive staff, marking a significant move to revamp their struggling unit. According to a report by SNY, the 64-year-old Reich, now serving as a senior advisor with the Cardinal, is expected to join head coach Aaron Glenn's staff in a key role.
Frank Reich has previously served as offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers (2014-15) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17), contributing to the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in 2017. He then took head coaching jobs with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22) and Carolina Panthers (2023), showcasing his ability to develop quarterbacks and build offenses.
Notably, Reich is expected to take over play-calling duties. The New York Jets have no plans to fire current offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, but his responsibilities are set to shift. Engstrand could keep his title, while Reich will likely handle the plays.
The move came after a disappointing 2025 NFL season, where the New York Jets finished 3-14. Their offense ranked near the bottom of the league, placing 29th in total yards and points scored. Passing proved especially problematic as they ranked 32nd in passing yards, while rushing offered some stability at 10th in the category.
These poor numbers highlighted the need for change, especially with a new quarterback likely under center in 2026. Frank Reich's history of quarterback development, including his time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles, could provide the spark the unit desperately needs.
Bringing in Frank Reich represents a pragmatic step for Aaron Glenn as he reshapes the staff. Reich's proven track record as a play-caller and offensive mind offers hope for improvement, even if his recent head coaching stints had mixed results. If the deal finalizes, it could signal a more veteran-led approach to fixing one of the NFL's weakest offenses.
Frank Reich is expected to take over play-calling duties on offense. While Tanner Engstrand will likely retain his offensive coordinator title, Reich will handle the in-game offensive decisions and scheme execution.
The Jets struggled badly in 2025, finishing 3-14 with one of the league’s weakest offenses.
With a new quarterback expected in 2026, Frank Reich’s quarterback-friendly systems and experience could help accelerate development, improve passing efficiency, and bring structure to an offense that ranked last in passing yards in 2025.
