Fred Kerley joins controversial Enhanced Games amid suspension; check details

US sprinter Fred Kerley has signed on for the controversial Enhanced Games, in a move that's shaking up the track world. As the first American male and track athlete to commit, the 30-year-old Olympic medallist will be eyeing a shot at Usain Bolt's untouchable 100-meter world record. Notably, this announcement came amid his ongoing suspension.

Fred Kerley's track record Fred Kerley, a Texas native, has blazed trails with two Olympic medals in the 100 meters, silver at Tokyo 2021 and bronze in Paris last year. His achievements also include six World Championships medals, capped by a gold in the 100-meter dash in 2022. Known for his explosive starts and relentless drive, Kerley has consistently ranked among the globe's top sprinters.

Fred Kerley's suspension The year 2025 has tested Fred Kerley's resilience. A provisional suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit in August for repeated "whereabouts failures", missing required doping location reports, has sidelined him from major events like the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

Kerley's team insisted that he will fight the ruling, potentially facing up to a two-year ban if unsuccessful.

Other controversies Fred Kerley's decision feels like a defiant pivot. In May, Florida charged him with battery after an alleged altercation with an Olympic hurdler's ex-girlfriend during a Miami meet. Months earlier, a January arrest in Miami Beach stemmed from punching a police officer, leading to a Taser deployment; his team called it a "misunderstanding." Lawyers maintain his innocence in both cases, vowing to clear his name.

What Are the Enhanced Games? Launched in 2023, the Enhanced Games promise a radical twist on Olympic-style competition. Set for May 22-24, 2026, at Resorts World in Las Vegas, this startup event ditches drug testing entirely.

Athletes can use performance-enhancing substances, monitored by medical science for safety, rather than being punished under the World Anti-Doping Code. Events span track, swimming, and weightlifting, with prizes, $500,000 for first place per competition and $1 million bonuses for shattering world records, like Bolt's 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters.