Fred VanVleet secures $50m deal with Houston Rockets; set to sign 2-year contract: Reports

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets guard is set to sign a two-year contract worth $50 million, ensuring his stay with the franchise. The deal is negotiated by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. Both sides are optimistic about a long-term partnership that might extend beyond the two-year agreement.

Details about the contract The deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season, giving VanVleet flexibility to explore the 2026 free agency market, according to an ESPN report. In the mentioned free agency market, teams are expected to have more salary cap space.

The Rockets, in turn, will gain financial flexibility by declining VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option for the upcoming season.

Houstons Rockets’ busy offseason The Houston Rockets are making signing big deals this offseason, and Fred VanVleet’s new $50 million contract is just one part of it. The team recently caught attention by trading for Kevin Durant, a 15-time All-Star and one of the NBA’s biggest stars.

The Rockets also secured a three-year, $39 million extension for center Steven Adams and a long-term deal for coach Ime Udoka. These moves signal Houston’s intent to build a competitive roster with their core players and VanVleet playing a significant role.

VanVleet’s impact on Houston’s turnaround VanVleet joined the Rockets in 2023 on a three-year deal. The 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, has played a crucial role in transforming Houston from a lottery team to a playoff contender.

In his first season, the Rockets improved from 22 wins to 41. Notably, in their previous season, the Rockets surged to 52 wins, securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and ending a four-year postseason drought.

Despite a first-round playoff exit against the Golden State Warriors, VanVleet performed brilliantly. He averaged 24.3 points on 56% shooting and 64% from three in the final four games of the series.

VanVleet and his journey with the Rockets VanVleet has spent the last two seasons with Houston and averaged 14.1 points. He claimed 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 60 games last season. He also registered shooting 37.8% overall and 34.5% on 3-pointers.

