French Open 2025: Bopanna, Balaji shine to make it three Indians in men's doubles second round

The main draw of the French Open 2025 began on May 25, and star tennis players across the world joined the competition for glory. Indian players have also made their mark in the ongoing tournament. Three Indian players have advanced to the men’s doubles round of 32.

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, and Yuki Bhambri showcased their skills and determination with their brilliant performances on the clay courts of Paris.

Rohan Bopanna’s win Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna paired with his Czech partner Adam Pavlasek secured a spot in the second round. The duo overcame a tough challenge from Americans Robert Cash and JJ Tracy, ending with a score of 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-1. The match lasted two hours and 11 minutes, with Bopanna and Pavlasek showing resilience.

They converted four break points and won an impressive 68% of their first-serve points, dominating the deciding set to seal the victory.

Also Read | Roland Garros bids heartfelt farewell to Rafael Nadal

N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela N Sriram Balaji, teaming up with Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela, delivered a masterclass in men’s doubles. They defeated China’s Yunchaokete Bu and Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli with a dominating straight-set 6-2, 6-1 win.

Advertisement

The match was over in just 51 minutes, highlighting the Indo-Mexican pair’s talent. Balaji and Reyes-Varela seemed unstoppable. They fired four aces and won an outstanding 81% of their first-serve points. They converted four out of 10 break-point opportunities and claimed nearly half (49%) of the receiving points.

Yuki Bhambri’s win Adding to India’s success, Yuki Bhambri, alongside his American partner Robert Galloway, secured a victory against Robin Haase and Hendrik Jebens. The match ended 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3, with Bhambri and Galloway showing great teamwork.

Their ability to stay focused in the third set after a tight second set helped them advance to the round of 32.

A proud moment for Indian Tennis With Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, and Yuki Bhambri all reaching the round of 32, Indian tennis fans have plenty to cheer about at Roland Garros 2025.

Advertisement