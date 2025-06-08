French Open 2025: Errani and Paolini claim first Grand Slam title

Italian duo of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini clinched their first Grand Slam title after winning the French Open 2025 final. They defeated Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

First Grand Slam Trophy for the pair The Errani-Paolini pair added another feather to their cap after winning the Paris 2024 Olympics doubles title on the same clay courts last year. This victory marked their first Grand Slam trophy as a duo.

The final clash The first set of the final saw both teams exchange breaks, with the Italians capitalizing on a crucial break at 5-4 to take the lead. However, Danilina, a 2022 Australian Open doubles finalist, and Krunic bounced back, and dominated the second set. However, the Italians regained control and surged to a 5-0 lead.

The match concluded when Krunic’s forehand landed in the net, sealing the Italians’ victory and their place in French Open history.

Errani’s double triumph in Paris For 38-year-old Sara Errani, this French Open was a career-defining week. Days before the women’s doubles final, she partnered with fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori to win the mixed doubles title, making her a dual champion at the tournament.

Paolini’s rise Jasmine Paolini, who reached the French Open singles and doubles finals last year, showcased her versatility on clay. Despite a fourth-round exit in this year’s singles event, her doubles performance was stunning.

Men’s Doubles Final clash In the men’s doubles, star players Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, aged 39 and 40 respectively, secured their first major title together. The fifth-seeded duo defeated Britain’s Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in a high-voltage final.

Having been runners-up at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 and 2023, this victory was a long-awaited triumph for the seasoned pair.