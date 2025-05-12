French Open 2025: Live streaming details in India, full schedule, top ranked players, venue and more

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros is a highlight of the tennis calendar and has been loved by the audiences since 1891. The second Grand Slam of 2025 will begin on May 19 where the world's best tennis players will compete for glory at the clay surface.
The tournament will begin with qualifying rounds from May 19 to May 23. However, the main draw will start on May 25, with singles matches starting at 2:30 PM IST each day until the semi-finals. Night sessions, featuring top singles matches, will begin at 11:45 PM IST and continue until the semi-finals. The event will end with the men’s singles final on the 8th of June, 2025.
Qualifying rounds: May 19 to May 23
Main Draw Begins: May 25
Men’s and Women’s Semi-Finals: June 5 - to June 6
Women’s Singles Final: June 7
Men’s Singles Final: June 8
Matches are scheduled to be played on four clay courts, with key games on Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.
The 2025 French Open will feature top players, with 32 seeds in the main draw based on world rankings. Below are the top 10 men’s and women’s players drawn from recent rankings and notable performances.
Jannik Sinner (Italy) – World number one, back after a doping ban.
Alexander Zverev (Germany) – Ranked number two, the 2024 runner-up.
Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – World number three, defending champion.
Taylor Fritz (United States) – A rising star with a big serve.
Jack Draper (Britain) – A young talent, ready to test himself in Paris.
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – A 24-time Grand Slam champion
Casper Ruud (Norway) – Has made two French Open final appearances.
Alex de Minaur (Australia) – Known for speed and grit
Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) – Is a strong contender at clay-court games.
Holger Rune (Denmark) – A young star hoping for a deep run.
Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – World number one, aiming for maiden French Open title
Iga Swiatek (Poland) – The 2024 champion with four French Open titles
Coco Gauff (United States) – A 2022 finalist at Roland Garros
Jessica Pegula (United States) – Consistent and steady player
Jasmine Paolini (Italy) – The 2024 runner-up
Madison Keys (United States) – A strong hitter
Mirra Andreeva (Russia) – A teenage prodigy
Zheng Qinwen (China) – A rising star with versatility
Emma Navarro (United States) – Has reached a major semifinal at the US Open in 2024.
Paula Badosa (Spain) – A former top player regaining form
Indian audiences can watch the French Open 2025 live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports channels and the live streaming can be watched on the SonyLIV application and website.
