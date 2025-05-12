French Open 2025: Live streaming details in India, full schedule, top ranked players, venue and more

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros is a highlight of the tennis calendar and has been loved by the audiences since 1891. The second Grand Slam of 2025 will begin on May 19 where the world's best tennis players will compete for glory at the clay surface.

2025 French Open Schedule The tournament will begin with qualifying rounds from May 19 to May 23. However, the main draw will start on May 25, with singles matches starting at 2:30 PM IST each day until the semi-finals. Night sessions, featuring top singles matches, will begin at 11:45 PM IST and continue until the semi-finals. The event will end with the men’s singles final on the 8th of June, 2025.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming Roland Garros matches Qualifying rounds: May 19 to May 23

Main Draw Begins: May 25

Men’s and Women’s Semi-Finals: June 5 - to June 6

Women’s Singles Final: June 7

Men’s Singles Final: June 8

Venue details Matches are scheduled to be played on four clay courts, with key games on Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu.

Top players to watch The 2025 French Open will feature top players, with 32 seeds in the main draw based on world rankings. Below are the top 10 men’s and women’s players drawn from recent rankings and notable performances.

Men’s Top 10 Players Jannik Sinner (Italy) – World number one, back after a doping ban.

Alexander Zverev (Germany) – Ranked number two, the 2024 runner-up.

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – World number three, defending champion.

Taylor Fritz (United States) – A rising star with a big serve.

Jack Draper (Britain) – A young talent, ready to test himself in Paris.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – A 24-time Grand Slam champion

Casper Ruud (Norway) – Has made two French Open final appearances.

Alex de Minaur (Australia) – Known for speed and grit

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) – Is a strong contender at clay-court games.

Holger Rune (Denmark) – A young star hoping for a deep run.

Women's Top 10 Players

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) – World number one, aiming for maiden French Open title

Iga Swiatek (Poland) – The 2024 champion with four French Open titles

Coco Gauff (United States) – A 2022 finalist at Roland Garros

Jessica Pegula (United States) – Consistent and steady player

Jasmine Paolini (Italy) – The 2024 runner-up

Madison Keys (United States) – A strong hitter

Mirra Andreeva (Russia) – A teenage prodigy

Zheng Qinwen (China) – A rising star with versatility

Emma Navarro (United States) – Has reached a major semifinal at the US Open in 2024.

Paula Badosa (Spain) – A former top player regaining form