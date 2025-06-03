French Open 2025 Quarterfinals: Who faces whom, live streaming details in India, timings, venue and more

The French Open 2025 has reached its most thrilling stage so far, as the top tennis stars will be gearing up for high-stakes quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday (June 3) and Wednesday (June 4). Blockbuster showdowns are lined up in both the men’s and women’s singles, promising nail-biting finishes on the Parisian clay.

Powerhouses like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek have surged into the quarterfinals, ready to battle for their spots in the semifinals. Here are all the details about the quarterfinals at the Roland Garros.

Who faces whom?

Full Schedule – Women’s Singles Quarterfinals June 3 Aryna Sabalenka [1] (Belarus) vs Zheng Qinwen [8] (China)

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Court: Philippe-Chatrier

Elina Svitolina [13] (Ukraine) vs Iga Swiatek [5] (Poland)

Time: 3:40 PM IST (Approx)

Court: Philippe-Chatrier

June 4 Mirra Andreeva [6] (Russia) vs Lois Boisson (France)

Time: To be announced

Court: To be announced

Madison Keys [7] (USA) vs Coco Gauff [2] (USA)

Time: To be announced

Court: To be announced

Full Schedule – Men’s Singles Quarterfinals June 3 Lorenzo Musetti [8] (Italy) vs Frances Tiafoe [15] (USA)

Time: 4:50 PM IST (Approx)

Court: Philippe-Chatrier

Tommy Paul [12] (USA) vs Carlos Alcaraz [2] (Spain)

Time: 11:45 PM IST (Approx)

Court: Philippe-Chatrier

June 4 Jannik Sinner [2] (Italy) vs Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

Time: To be announced

Court: To be announced

Alexander Zverev [3] (Germany) vs Novak Djokovic [6] (Serbia)

Time: To be announced

Court: To be announced

Key Dates at Roland Garros 2025 Quarterfinals: June 3 to June 5

Semifinals: June 5 to June 6 (Men’s and Women’s)

Women’s Final: June 7

Men’s Final: June 8

Where to Watch – Live Streaming in India Tennis fans in India can catch all the live action of the French Open 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English as well as regional languages.

For digital viewers, live streaming will be available on:

SonyLIV (with subscription)

JioTV

FanCode (mobile app and website)

Venue details The matches are being hosted at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. Key matches, including quarterfinals and finals, will take place across:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Court Suzanne-Lenglen