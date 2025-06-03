French Open 2025 Quarterfinals: Who faces whom, live streaming details in India, timings, venue and more

The French Open 2025 has reached its most thrilling stage so far, as the top tennis stars will be gearing up for high-stakes quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday (June 3) and Wednesday (June 4). Blockbuster showdowns are lined up in both the men’s and women’s singles, promising nail-biting finishes on the Parisian clay.
Powerhouses like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek have surged into the quarterfinals, ready to battle for their spots in the semifinals. Here are all the details about the quarterfinals at the Roland Garros.
Aryna Sabalenka [1] (Belarus) vs Zheng Qinwen [8] (China)
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Court: Philippe-Chatrier
Elina Svitolina [13] (Ukraine) vs Iga Swiatek [5] (Poland)
Time: 3:40 PM IST (Approx)
Court: Philippe-Chatrier
Mirra Andreeva [6] (Russia) vs Lois Boisson (France)
Time: To be announced
Court: To be announced
Madison Keys [7] (USA) vs Coco Gauff [2] (USA)
Time: To be announced
Court: To be announced
Lorenzo Musetti [8] (Italy) vs Frances Tiafoe [15] (USA)
Time: 4:50 PM IST (Approx)
Court: Philippe-Chatrier
Tommy Paul [12] (USA) vs Carlos Alcaraz [2] (Spain)
Time: 11:45 PM IST (Approx)
Court: Philippe-Chatrier
Jannik Sinner [2] (Italy) vs Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)
Time: To be announced
Court: To be announced
Alexander Zverev [3] (Germany) vs Novak Djokovic [6] (Serbia)
Time: To be announced
Court: To be announced
Quarterfinals: June 3 to June 5
Semifinals: June 5 to June 6 (Men’s and Women’s)
Women’s Final: June 7
Men’s Final: June 8
Tennis fans in India can catch all the live action of the French Open 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English as well as regional languages.
For digital viewers, live streaming will be available on:
SonyLIV (with subscription)
JioTV
FanCode (mobile app and website)
The matches are being hosted at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. Key matches, including quarterfinals and finals, will take place across:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Court Simonne-Mathieu