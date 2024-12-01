JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Freshman Quinn Henicle ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in his first start to lead Old Dominion to a 40-32 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Henicle rushed for 205 yards on 18 carries, including a 92-yard score on ODU's first scrimmage play of the game. He threw just 12 passes and completed nine for 143 yards including two scores to Pat Conroy, who had 90 yards receiving. Aaron Young added 119 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Jaylen Raynor was 22 of 36 for 261 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Red Wolves (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt). Corey Rucker made eight catches for 115 yards and a score, becoming the all-time Arkansas State receiving yards leader with at 2,930, passing J.D. McKissic's 2,826. Zac Wallace rushed for 89 yards and a score.

ODU (5-7, 4-4) led 21-14 at halftime then the teams combined for 34 third-quarter points with the Monarchs never surrendering the lead and going into the fourth quarter ahead 40-29.

An Arkansas State field goal with six minutes left made it a one-score margin and that's how it ended. ODU came in tied for the national lead in one-score games with eight after setting a Division I record with 11 one-score games in 2023. Dating back to the final game of 2022, 21 of ODU’s last 26 games have been decided by one score.

