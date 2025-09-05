From cancer diagnosis to US Open 2025 doubles champion: Gabriela Dabrowski’s inspiring journey

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe clinched the US Open 2025 women's doubles title on Friday (September 5) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Canada-New Zealand duo beat Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in a straight-sets 6-4, 6-4 win.

Dabrowski’s victory at the US Open women’s doubles alongside Routliffe marks a historic and deeply personal achievement. Just over a year ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a challenge that reshaped her outlook on life and tennis.

Details about the cancer diagnosis In April 2024, Dabrowski discovered a lump after initially being dismissed by doctors. The diagnosis was breast cancer, leading to multiple surgeries, radiation treatments, and ongoing endocrine therapy. This forced her to pause her tennis career temporarily, but fueled her determination to fight back stronger.

In her post-match interview after her doubles semifinal win on Wednesday, Dabrowski reflected on how the diagnosis affected her journey as a tennis player and the deeper appreciation she now has for her health.

“It's different. It's a different type of appreciation,” Dabrowski said. “I definitely have more respect for how important your health is. As an athlete, you know, we're all in pretty good health, I would say, overall. Of course, traveling 35 weeks a year is not great on anyone physically or mentally, but at the same time, there are worse things that we could be doing. So in that sense, yes, I definitely appreciate being healthy," she expressed.

Gabriela Dabrowski's mental journey Dabrowski came to view that playing tennis was a privilege. Her cancer journey instilled a profound appreciation for the game and life’s fragile beauty. She embraced every moment on the court with gratitude, changing how she approaches competition and success. The Canadian also spoke on the mental journey she has been on since last year.

“I think that perspective shift, I already felt it last year. Even though people didn't know what was going on, people started to say, ‘Oh, you're smiling more on court,’ and I mean, that's not normal for me," she said.

“It took me a lot of work, a lot of therapy, a lot of good people around me encouraging me to sort of take on that mindset, and then getting cancer was just, like, the catalyst for it, really. It was the thing that really enabled me to embody that to the nth degree for what I used to be like for many, many years. I do feel very grateful to be in the place that I am now,” she added.

The road back to the court Remarkably, Dabrowski returned to competitive tennis within months, competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics and earning a bronze medal in mixed doubles. Her resilience and mental toughness defied the physical and emotional toll cancer had taken on her.

Partnering with Routliffe, Dabrowski built an impressive run through 2025, winning titles at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the Cincinnati Masters, and more. Their chemistry and skill led them confidently into the US Open final as top contenders.

The Victorious oment at the US Open In a thrilling clash against top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, Dabrowski and Routliffe delivered a commanding performance to claim the US Open women’s doubles championship. This victory not only adds to Dabrowski’s Grand Slam tally but symbolizes her remarkable personal and athletic comeback.