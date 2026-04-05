From cricket league to economic giant: IPL valued at USD 18 billion: Kotak MF

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar economic engine, contributing significantly to India's economy and redefining the business of sport, according to a recent report by Kotak Mutual Fund.

The report noted that the IPL ecosystem is currently valued at around USD 18 billion as of FY25, placing it among the world's leading sporting leagues. Remarkably, a tournament spanning just two months now generates economic value comparable to India's entire sports industry, estimated at about USD 19 billion.

According to the report, the league contributes between USD 182 million and USD 6.7 billion annually to the Indian economy through its wide-ranging ecosystem, including media, advertising, sponsorships, and ancillary sectors.

A key driver of IPL's financial growth has been its media rights, which have surged from USD 918 million in 2008 to USD 6.2 billion for the 2023-2027 cycle, reflecting a strong compounded annual growth rate and outpacing several global leagues.

The report highlighted that the IPL now reaches nearly one billion viewers across television and digital platforms, with digital consumption witnessing rapid growth. Advertising revenues alone are projected to reach around USD 600 million in 2025, indicating robust monetisation of viewership.

Kotak further noted that IPL franchises operate on a unique financial model, deriving over 70 per cent of their revenues from centrally shared media rights and sponsorship pools. This ensures predictable cash flows, making teams resemble "infrastructure-like assets" rather than traditional sports clubs.

Beyond broadcasting, the league has diversified its revenue streams. Advertising revenues have grown exponentially since inception, while title sponsorship values and franchise-level sponsorships have also seen substantial increases, reflecting strong corporate interest in the platform.

The report also underscored the IPL's resilience, noting that despite temporary setbacks such as the pandemic-induced decline in valuations, the league has rebounded strongly, crossing USD 10 billion in value in recent years.