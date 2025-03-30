From Hardik-Sai to Kohli-Gambhir: Revisiting Heated IPL Rivalries That Ended in Reconciliation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is no stranger to drama, with intense on-field rivalries often leading to fiery confrontations. Yet, amidst the tension, the league has also witnessed heartwarming moments of reconciliation, reminding us of the true spirit of cricket. One such instance occurred during the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians (MI) match on March 29th, when Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore found themselves in a heated verbal exchange. However, after the game, the two players shared a hug, putting the disagreement behind them.

Here are three unforgettable IPL moments where fierce confrontations turned into heartening reconciliations, illustrating the fine line between intense competition and sportsmanship:

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir (2013) During an IPL 2013 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli, dismissed for 35, got into a verbal altercation with KKR captain Gautam Gambhir. The tension escalated when Gambhir stormed towards Kohli, leading to a heated exchange that required umpire intervention. Fast forward a few years, and by IPL 2023, the two had mended their relationship. The altercation ended in a handshake, and they were seen sharing mutual respect. In fact, Gambhir even became a mentor to Kohli on the Indian team.

Kieron Pollard vs Mitchell Starc (2014) In a fiery encounter during the 2014 IPL at Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kieron Pollard and Mitchell Starc clashed. Starc’s bouncer was followed by verbal jabs, and when Pollard backed away mid-delivery, Starc bowled anyway. In frustration, Pollard flung his bat, creating one of the most iconic moments in IPL history. However, the two eventually reconciled. In later seasons, they were seen joking and exchanging light-hearted moments, with Pollard even referencing the incident humorously in interviews, signaling that there were no hard feelings.

Harbhajan Singh vs Sreesanth (2008) One of the most notorious moments in IPL history occurred in 2008 when Mumbai Indians’ Harbhajan Singh slapped Kings XI Punjab’s Sreesanth after a match in Mohali. This incident that became infamous as "Slapgate" left Sreesanth in tears, and Harbhajan was banned for 11 matches. Over the years, both players moved past the altercation. In 2023, they were featured together in an advertisement, and Harbhajan publicly expressed regret, marking the incident as fully reconciled.

What happened between Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore? The drama unfolded during the 15th over of Mumbai Indians' chase of 197 runs. After the Gujarat Titans bowler delivered two dot balls, the Mumbai Indians captain struck a boundary off the left-arm spinner. The tension peaked on the fourth ball when Hardik Pandya advanced to defend the delivery. After the ball was completed, Sai Kishore stared at Hardik while collecting the ball. In response, Hardik Pandya locked eyes with him and angrily shouted, "F*** off." However, after the match ended, the two players shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries during the customary handshake, demonstrating that even in the heat of battle, mutual respect and sportsmanship prevailed.