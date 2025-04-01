From Haridwar to Olympics: Indian hockey striker Vandana Katariya’s unstoppable spirit

India's veteran Hockey player, Vandana Katariya announced her retirement from international career on the 1st of April, Tuesday. From her humble beginnings in Roshnabad, Haridwar, to becoming the first Indian woman to notch 300 international caps and score 158 goals, Vandana’s journey is a testament to her relentless passion and unstoppable spirit for the game. While her farewell will mark the close of a chapter, her influence will stretch far beyond the scoreboard, inspiring and reshaping women’s hockey in India.

Breaking barriers with every strike Vandana’s career is a powerful story of breaking barriers. She grew up in a small town Roshnabad, Haridwar with limited resource and made her senior debut for India in 2009 at just 17. Her breakthrough came in 2013 at the Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup, where she finished as India’s top scorer with five goals, helping her team clinch a historic bronze. But that was just the beginning.

Her iconic hat-trick at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics against South Africa, which was the first ever by an Indian woman at the Games made her catch the global spotlight. "The thrill of every goal, and the pride of wearing India’s colours will forever echo in my soul," the 32-year-old reflected on Instagram, cherishing the moments that defined her. That Olympic campaign, culminating in a heart-wrenching fourth-place finish, showcased her lethal finishing and fierce determination. It was a statement to the world: Indian women could compete with the best.

"From a historic hat-trick at Tokyo 2020 to countless unforgettable moments, she has redefined excellence in Indian hockey," Hockey India shared a post on social media thanking Vandana Katariya.

A legacy beyond medals Vandana’s trophy cabinet is adorned with a variety of honours:

Bronze at the 2014 Asian Games

Silver at the 2018 Asian Games

Bronze again at the 2023 Asian Games

Gold at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy as captain

Silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, where she was named Player of the Tournament

Bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

In 2022, she was awarded the Padma Shri, a recognition that cemented her as a symbol of resilience in India.

"To my late father—my rock, my guiding light—without you, this dream would have remained out of reach; your sacrifices and love have been my foundation," Vandana shared a heartfelt tribute to her father who made her hockey journey possible.

The Making of a Leader Vandana’s leadership was not just about lifting trophies; it was about uplifting her team. Whether captaining India to a gold medal in 2016 or mentoring teammates through high-pressure tournaments, she exuded unity, strength, and determination. "To my teammates, my sisters-in-arms, your camaraderie and trust have fuelled my spirit," she said. Her reverse hits and tactical brilliance on the field were complemented by her ability to inspire off it, helping elevate the team’s global standing.

Her final international appearance was in February 2025 at the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar was the perfect send-off for a player who thrived under pressure. As she walks away from the international stage, Vandana leaves behind a blueprint for leadership.

New chapter on the horizon Though Vandana is retiring from international hockey, her journey is far from over. "I’m not hanging up my stick; I’ll keep playing, keep scoring, and keep inspiring in the Hockey India League and beyond," she expressed.

Her continued involvement in domestic leagues ensures that her brilliance will remain a guiding light for the next generation. "The turf will still feel my footsteps," she vowed, ensuring that her legacy will live on in every young athlete who dreams of following in her footsteps.

