From Rohit vs Kohli Round 2 to Playoff race, 5 reasons why Revenge Week will thrill

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has already delivered a high-octane first half, and with 'Revenge Week' on JioStar around the corner, the stakes are only getting higher.

Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals continue to hold the top three spots, while teams in the second half of the table will be eager to turn the tide. With key rematches lined up and plenty of unfinished business from earlier encounters, all of it sets the stage for a blockbuster next phase of the tournament, according to a press release.

Here are five reasons why 'Revenge Week' promises unmissable action for fans.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (May 2)

The 'El Clasico' of the IPL kicks off 'Revenge Week', with both star-studded sides struggling to string together consistent wins. CSK made short work of MI in the earlier meeting at the Wankhede Stadium, but both teams still have their destiny in their own hands. While there remains suspense over MS Dhoni's participation, CSK will be keen to complete a double over their fellow five-time champions. MI, on the other hand, lead the overall head-to-head 21-19 but has managed just one win in the last couple of weeks. With their campaign on the line, MI will be desperate to respond.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians (May 10)

A marquee clash to close out Revenge Week, with plenty riding on it, far beyond just the points. MI haven't quite cracked these big rivalries in recent seasons and lost the earlier fixture against RCB while chasing a big total at home. While RCB look solid in their title defence, MI will hope their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah rediscovers his rhythm to counter an explosive RCB top order that has been relentless for the second season running. With two high-profile fixtures in this phase, it could well be a make-or-break stretch for MI, while RCB will aim to carry on their momentum.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 3)

SRH opened their account this season against KKR in their earlier meeting, and since then, the narrative has only grown stronger. KKR are on a steady upsurge with back-to-back wins after a difficult run, while SRH have surged with four consecutive victories and are firmly in the hunt for a top-four spot. The rivalry has added context from their playoff clashes and the 2024 final, both of which KKR won. With KKR leading the head-to-head 20-11, SRH, led by Pat Cummins, will be eager to return the favour and rewrite that recent history.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (May 9)

The sight of Vaibhav Suryavanshi punishing the all-international GT bowling unit while smashing the second-fastest century of IPL history at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium in Jaipur was one for the ages. But with RR coming into this fixture on the back of a tight win over GT in Ahmedabad, defending 15 off 12, Shubman Gill and Co. will be keen to avenge that loss, especially after finding some rhythm in recent games. RR's top order has enjoyed taking on GT's pace attack, and if they get another strong start, it could once again tilt the game early. While GT lead the overall head-to-head 6-3, the recent 3-3 split reflects how competitive this matchup has become.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (May 3)

The contest marked Shreyas Iyer's PBKS debut last year and is now the clash between the two sides led by the Indian ODI and Test captain and India's ODI vice-captain, which are built around their explosive top orders. Iyer missed his maiden IPL century by just three runs in that fixture last year, but has been able to win both the games for his side that he has been in charge of against GT. PBKS have had the wood over the Titans, winning the last three previous fixtures, but with the Kings registering their first loss and the home team now on the resurgence trail, they will be looking to turn one up on them.

Jiostar expert Aakash Chopra said, "When you look at where both teams are on the table, this isn't just a rivalry or a revenge match; it's also about sustenance and staying alive in the tournament. CSK were convincing in the earlier meeting, so they come in with that edge, but MI know they can't afford another slip-up at this stage. It's about momentum as much as points now, and in a contest like this, one good performance can completely reset a campaign. MI will definitely be hoping for that, more than ever, for someone to take them through as Tilak Varma did against GT."