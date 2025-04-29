From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, cricketers hail Vaibhav Suryavanshi ’s heroics in RR vs GT clash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played on Monday (April 28) gave fans a night to remember all thanks to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Vaibhav who opened for RR at their home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, smashed 101 0ff 38 balls while chasing 210 runs. His brilliant performance helped his team win the game. It also caught the attention of some of the biggest names in cricket like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as they praised Vaibhav for his record-breaking knock.

Cricketers showered praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi After the match, several cricketers took to social media to praise him. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings."

Rohit Sharma added an Instagram story to appreciate Vaibhav

Other big names like Harbhajan Singh, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Yuvraj Singh, and Yusuf Pathan, also cheered for the youngster.

RR vs GT clash Coming to bat first, Gujarat Titans batters looked unstopppableas they registered 209/4. Shubman Gill (84 off 50 balls) and Jos Buttler (50 off 26 balls) helped their team reach a decent score. It seemed like the match was on their side. However, in a do-or-die game, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 off 40 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38 balls) took charge and were absolutely lethal with the bat. Riyan Parag (32 off 15 balls) finished the game in style in just 15.5 overs. Vaibhav who became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, received a standing ovation from all players, including the GT players.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL journey Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s journey is as exciting as his performance in the recent game. The young cricketer from Bihar made history in 2024 when he debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years old, becoming the second-youngest player ever to do so for Bihar. He made his debut at the age of 14 for Rajasthan Royals in the 18th edition of the league. The franchise signed him for ₹1.1 crore at the mega auction, making him the youngest player to earn an IPL contract.