Fulham vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League game? AI predictions, confirmed line-ups, live streaming and more

Fulham will face Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday (January 4). The game will be played at Craven Cottage. In the current league table, Fulham sit in 12th place with 27 points (8 wins, 3 draws, 8 losses), while Liverpool are in 4th position with 33 points (10 wins, 3 draws, 6 losses). Here are all the details about the match.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Match details Date: Sunday, January 4

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 8:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Craven Cottage.

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: Andy Madley

Fulham vs Liverpool: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Liverpool should secure a hard-fought away win at Craven Cottage, with midfield control helping the Reds break down Fulham's resilient setup despite key absences on both sides. Expect Liverpool to win 3-1."

ChatGPT: "Liverpool are favourites given their quality and need to stay in the top-four race, but Fulham's strong home form and organisation could make it competitive. Prediction: Fulham 1–2 Liverpool."

Fulham vs Liverpool: Team news Fulham:

The Cottagers are without their AFCON trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze. Kenny Tete, Ryan Sessegnon, Joshua King, and Rodrigo Muniz are also sidelined with injuries. Raul Jimenez will lead the attack.

Liverpool:

Mohamed Salah is away on international duty with Egypt at AFCON. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Jeremie Frimpong are unavailable due to injuries, while Joe Gomez features on the bench and Florian Wirtz has been named in the starting line-up. Hugo Ekitike is not part of the squad.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups Fulham: Bernd Leno; Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca; Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney; Timothy Castagne, Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Antonee Robinson; Kevin; Raul Jimenez.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Florian Wirtz, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Cody Gakpo.

Fulham vs Liverpool: Head-to-head details Matches won by Fulham: 12

Matches won by Liverpool: 41