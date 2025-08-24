Subscribe

Fulham vs Manchester United live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Premier League: Here are all the details, including live streaming, predicted XIs, and head-to-head record, about the upcoming match between Fulham and Manchester United.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Aug 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo(Action Images via Reuters)

Fulham are set to face Manchester United in a highly anticipated Premier League 2025-26 clash on Saturday (August 23). The game will be played at Craven Cottage, Fulham, West London in England. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from mixed results on matchday one.

Marco Silva’s Fulham earned a late 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, while Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Match details

Date: August 24

Time: 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET / 4:30 PM BST in the United States | 9:00 PM IST in India.

Venue: Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Manchester United - Team news

Fulham

Marco Silva is hopeful that left-backs Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson could return after missing the Brighton match, though Calvin Bassey is likely to start at left-back. Rodrigo Muniz, fresh off his equalizer last weekend, is in contention to start over Raul Jimenez. The number 10 role remains competitive, with Josh King, Emile Smith Rowe, and Andreas Pereira vying for a spot.

Manchester United

Injuries rule out Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring), but the rest of the squad is fit. Andre Onana is likely to start in goal after Altay Bayindir’s underwhelming performance against Arsenal. Benjamin Sesko, who impressed as a substitute in that game, is pushing to replace Mason Mount in the starting lineup.

Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups

Fulham Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, Wilson, King; Muniz.

Manchester United Probable (4-2-3-1): Onana; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dorgu; Casemiro, Fernandes; Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo; Sesko.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United match?

The Fulham vs Manchester United clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with USA Network and Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Head-to-head record

Matches won by Fulham: 14

Matches won by Manchester United: 58

Matches ended in a draw: 17

 
