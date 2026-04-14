'Future of Indian bowling is in safe hands': McClenaghan after Sakib, Praful heroics on IPL debut

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Rajasthan Royals' four-match winning run in IPL 2026 with a comprehensive 57-run victory in Hyderabad on Monday as two young Indian debutants won the match for SRH.

The uncapped duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took eight wickets combined for SRH and shattered the backbone of RR's batting order when they started the run chase of 217 runs.

Speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', former New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan spoke about the performance of 'Fearless Prodigies' Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge and commented, "These two fearless prodigies have shown that the future of Indian bowling is in safe hands."

Sakib Hussan opened the bowling with Hinge and got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over. He went on to dismiss Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi to finish his spell with bowling figures of 24/4.

McClenaghan looked very impressed with the 21-year-old seamer Hussain and said, "This fearless prodigy, Sakib Hussain, looks very talented. At the start of the chase, he got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal with the new ball. That wicket put the brakes on Rajasthan's top order and their chances of chasing 217. Later, he showed his ability to bowl the slower ball, and his ability to nail them took everyone by surprise. His slower delivery gave Mustafizur Rahman vibes, and he feels like a right-handed version of Mustafizur."

The 24-year-old Hinge also took four wickets and was named Player of the Match in his debut IPL game. He got the wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in his very first over. He also dismissed the RR skipper Riyan Parag in his next over and eventually finished his spell with bowling figures of 34/4.

Speaking about Hinge, McClenaghan said, "Praful Hinge changed his line and length really well. The first ball to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he bowled a sharp bumper that caught him off guard and led to his dismissal. Against Dhruv Jurel, he bowled a fourth-stump line, and the inside edge hit the stumps, a peach of a delivery. He showed excellent control in his first over as a debutant. By bowling those lines so well, he proved he means business."