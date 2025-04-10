Future of RCB: Dinesh Karthik chooses THIS batter to evolve into a true ’360-degree’ player

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday (April 10). In the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajat Patidar-led RCB will aim to secure a win at their home ground after having showcased impressive performance in away games this season. With strong batting and bowling line-ups, they will want to break DC's winning streak.

Advertisement

Adding to the optimism, the mentor of RCB, Dinesh Karthik has expressed confidence in the team’s batting unit. He has specifically highlighted one of their batter's rare ability to play shots all around the ground— a true 360-degree player.

Dinesh Karthik and Jitesh Sharma Jitesh Sharma praised mentor Dinesh Karthik for his impressive performance this season.

"It's been a great journey till now because, in the off-season, I really worked hard with him," Jitesh said in a press conference.

Talking about Karthik's belief in him for playing shots across the park he expressed, "I think the whichever shot which I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me, because he believes that I can play 360 degrees. I am really enjoying myself in this new role."

Advertisement

"When he saw my batting, the way I bat, how I try to dominate, how I look to take the game forward… I am someone who always looks for the win. I don't have the craze to take out runs. I have the craze to win matches. He saw and found out there are some shots that are still lacking, and we've started working on that. We are still in the process," he added.

Jitesh Sharma and RCB Jitesh Sharma made his IPL debut in the 2022 season with Punjab Kings. In the 44 matches that he has played so far, he has amassed 815 runs with in average of 23.97. He was added to the RCB squad in 2025 for a whopping ₹11 Crore. When it comes to his performance for RCB this season, it has been remarkable.

Advertisement

Matches Played: 4

Runs Scored: 85

Average runs: 42.50

4s/6s: 8/6

Highest score: 40*

Jitesh has been smashing boundaries, talking about the shots and team's backing he said, "While I am playing those shots, I am very happy because I have never tried those shots," he said "And I am going to execute thanks to all the backing they give me. It's been a wonderful journey which I am still excited about."