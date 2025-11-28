Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion golfer, passes away at 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, one of professional golf's most talented figures, passed away at the age of 74. The two-time major champion, known for his easy-going personality and memorable victories, left an indelible mark on the sport.

News of Zoeller's passing came from Brian Naugle, tournament director of the Insperity Invitational, who was informed by Zoeller's daughter. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Early victories and historic wins Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr in 1951 in New Albany, Indiana, Fuzzy earned his nickname from his initials and upbeat demeanour. He turned professional in 1973 and quickly made his presence felt on the PGA Tour.

His breakthrough came at the 1979 Masters Tournament, where he became the last golfer to win the green jacket on his debut appearance. Zoeller defeated Ed Sneed and Tom Watson in a sudden-death playoff, marking one of the most dramatic finishes in Augusta history.

Five years later, at the 1984 US Open at Winged Foot, Zoeller delivered another iconic moment. Trailing Greg Norman by two strokes late in the final round, he playfully waved a white towel in mock surrender on the 18th fairway, only to force an 18-hole playoff the next day and claim victory.

The 1997 Masters controversy Zoeller's career took a difficult turn during the 1997 Masters. That year, a 21-year-old Tiger Woods delivered a historic 12-stroke victory, shattering records and transforming golf's landscape.

In a post-round interview, Zoeller praised Woods' performance but ended with remarks that were widely condemned as racially insensitive: "So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations, and enjoy it, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year. Got it?" As he walked away, he added, "Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve."

The comments, intended as a joke, sparked immediate backlash. Sponsors dropped him, and public perception shifted dramatically. Zoeller apologized repeatedly, but the incident overshadowed much of his later career.

Reflection and legacy In a 2008 Golf Digest article, Zoeller opened up about the lasting impact, "I have cried many times. I have apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren't a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of colour, who will attest to that. Still, I have come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away."