Gambling is America’s new pastime
SummaryWe once thought of betting as a stain on the nation. Now it’s part of the fabric of our professional sports.
You have to look closely to see it in the background of the film footage. But as Lou Gehrig, on July 4, 1939, was delivering his “luckiest man on the face of the Earth" address in Yankee Stadium, perhaps the most famous speech in sports history, it’s off there in the distance—an all-capital-letters sign on the outfield wall just to the left of the scoreboard: “Betting prohibited."