Gambling is America’s new pastime

So what happened? Corporations and governments decided that maybe gambling wasn’t quite so bad, as long as they were the ones profiting from it. The poker and dice games suddenly became acceptable once casinos expanded beyond Las Vegas. The numbers racket became wholesome once states took over the job of selling and reaping the rewards from lottery tickets. And the big sports leagues, while still feigning shock and indignation whenever a player or umpire is caught gambling, are happy to pocket the money from their partnerships with internet-based bookies.