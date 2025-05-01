Gareth Southgate supporting Rajasthan Royals in IPL! Ex-England manager’s picture during RR vs MI clash goes viral

Former England football manager Gareth Southgate was on Thursday spotted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur sporting a Rajasthan Royals jersey against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Clad in Rajasthan Royals' pink jersey, Southgate looked to be fully engrossed into the game, trying to get the details.

The man, who once walked on the touchlines at the Wembley Stadium, looked to be in good mood as he soaked into the vibes of Pink City. He was probably with his family at the stadium. Southgate was also found cheering when the Mumbai Indians batters Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton walked out to bat, throwing a few claps as the game started.

A former England international himself, Southgate was in charge of the national team for eight years and 102 games. He stepped down after England lost the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

During his tenure, England reached back-to-back Euro finals (2020 and 2024) and the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal. "After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of England," the England football team posted on X on July 16, 2024.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted bowl first. Mumbai Indians is on third spot in the points table with six wins and four losses in ten matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have three wins and seven losses and are placed at eighth.

RR vs MI playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sandeep Sharma ruled out of IPL 2025 Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2025 with fractured finger. The 31-year-old had suffered an injury in their previous match against Gujarat Titans while trying to stop a ball hit by Shubman Gill off his own bowling. He was in instant pain and needed medical treatment immediately, but continued to complete his spell.