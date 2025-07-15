Garrett Wilson secures historic $130m extension with New York Jets - Report

The New York Jets have secured their star wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, with a groundbreaking $130 million contract extension. The deal negotiated by Wilson’s agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey highlights the franchise’s confidence in the 25-year-old receiver.

Details about the deal The $130 million contract extension, which includes $90 million guaranteed, marks a significant milestone in NFL history. Garret Wilson has become the first receiver to average over $31 million per year after just three seasons, according to an ESPN report. The agreement ensures Wilson remains with the Jets through the 2030 season.

Garrett Wilson's journey with New York Jets Selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson was already under contract through 2026 after the Jets exercised his fifth-year option earlier this year. However, with his eligibility for a second contract after three seasons, the Jets wasted no time locking in their top offensive weapon.

Over his first three seasons, he played in all 51 games for which he was eligible. In 2024, he set career highs with 101 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

Across his young career, Wilson has amassed 279 catches for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons.

His standout rookie campaign in 2022 earned him the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, a testament to his immediate impact.

