Gary Kirsten appointed as new head coach for Sri Lanka men's cricket team; all you need to know

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has made a major move to strengthen its men's national team by appointing former South African cricketer and celebrated coach Gary Kirsten as the new head coach. The announcement came on Monday (March 9), with Kirsten set to take charge from April 15, 2026, on a two-year contract running until April 14, 2028.

Sri Lanka Cricket boosts revival This appointment follows a transitional period for Sri Lanka after recent challenges in limited-overs formats. Kirsten replaces the previous setup, bringing a wealth of international experience to help the team rebuild and target major tournaments ahead.

Gary Kirsten's impressive coaching legacy Gary Kirsten is no stranger to high-pressure coaching roles. He famously guided India to their historic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, ending a 28-year wait for the title on home soil. During his tenure with India from 2007 to 2011, he also secured series wins in tough conditions, including India's first bilateral series triumph in Sri Lanka and notable victories against New Zealand.

Later, Kirsten coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013, helping the Proteas climb to the No. 1 ranking in all formats by 2013. His recent work includes a consultant role with Namibia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where he supported their campaign in familiar subcontinental conditions.

Before coaching, Kirsten was a top-class player for South Africa from 1993 to 2004. He amassed over 14,000 international runs, with 21 Test centuries and 13 ODI hundreds, showcasing his reliability as an opener.

Key focus: Building for 2027 World Cup SLC has clearly outlined Kirsten's main goal. “Among Kirsten’s major responsibilities will be guiding the men’s national team in its preparation for the ODI World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe,” the board stated in its official release.

The 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, co-hosted across African nations, offers Sri Lanka a chance to reclaim glory in the 50-over format. Kirsten's experience in World Cup-winning campaigns and his familiarity with South African conditions, where he played and coached, could prove invaluable for strategic planning and player development.