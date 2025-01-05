Australia skipper Pat Cummins lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after the hosts defeated the visitors India by 3-1 in a five-match Test Series on Sunday.

The almost two-month-long test series, which began in Perth and ended in Sydney, witnessed lots of surprises, rumours, arguments, dramas, debates, and controversies. But the last Test in Sydney was a mixture of hot spices as full-time skipper Rohit Sharma decided to opt out, and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah got injured in the first innings.

During the course of the Sydney test, a lot was said and written about Rohit's future in India's Test team, which the latter quashed in his own style.

However, not everyone is as calm as Rohit Sharma and does lose their cool. The same happened with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was asked about Rohit's future and his decision to sit out of the Sydney Test.

Gambhir's reaction on Rohit: Replying to the question, Gambhir said that Rohit 'opted out' by showing maturity, but few of the nonsensical things were written about the skipper.

"The first thing I would like to say is that there were so many reports written and things said, I mean you could be more sensible about it. When a captain or a leader takes a call, keeping the team in mind, I don't think there's anything bad. A lot of things have been said, but ultimately, individuals are there, but most importantly, there is the team and the country. I think all players should keep the team ahead of their individual interests. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top," he said in the press conference on Sunday.

On Bumrah's absence: Asked about Bumrah's absence from the entire second innings due to a back issue, Gambhir admitted that it would've been nice if the pacer was available.

He added, "It would have been nice if he would have been there, but we still had five bowlers, and a good team is one which is not dependent on one individual."

India vs Australia, 5th Test: In the fifth and final Test at Sydney, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 185 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Australia scored just 181 runs. In the second innings, India could hardly score 159 runs, and all the batters were inside the pavilion.

Australia chased the 161-run target on DAY 3 of the match and won the BGT series by 3-1. With this, they regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years.