Gautam Gambhir reflects on stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, says 'We shouldn't have done...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final. However, the celebrations turned into a tragedy on June 4, when a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured more than 30 fans.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir shared his strong stance against road shows for celebrations and expressed the need for responsibility in organizing such events.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede The stampede occurred as thousands of RCB fans gathered to celebrate their team’s historic victory, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. The situation couldn't be handled by the security as police were struggling to manage the massive crowd. Visuals of scattered footwear, ambulances, and fans attempting CPR went viral. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the reasons that led to such a disaster.

Gautam Gambhir’s take Gautam Gambhir, known for his straightforward opinions gave his bold take against celebrations in the form of road shows. In the press conference ahead of India's tour to England, Gambhir expressed deep sorrow over the incident and reiterated his long-standing opposition to road shows.

What did Gautam Gambhir say? "I was never a supporter of road shows. Even when I was a part of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) I had the same statement. If we were not prepared to handle that kind of crowd then it shouldn't have done that (road show). We are responsible citizens of this country and we need to show that in all of our actions," Gambhir said.