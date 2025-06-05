Subscribe

Gautam Gambhir reflects on stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, says 'We shouldn't have done...'

Gautam Gambhir, India head coach gave his opinion on the decision of organizing a road show for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in IPL 2025, where 11 people lost their lives due to stampede. 

Aachal Maniyar
Published5 Jun 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir address a pre-departure presser at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on June 5, 2025, ahead of India's tour of England for Test series.
Gautam Gambhir address a pre-departure presser at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on June 5, 2025, ahead of India's tour of England for Test series.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025 after defeating Punjab Kings in the final. However, the celebrations turned into a tragedy on June 4, when a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured more than 30 fans.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir shared his strong stance against road shows for celebrations and expressed the need for responsibility in organizing such events.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

The stampede occurred as thousands of RCB fans gathered to celebrate their team’s historic victory, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. The situation couldn't be handled by the security as police were struggling to manage the massive crowd. Visuals of scattered footwear, ambulances, and fans attempting CPR went viral. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the reasons that led to such a disaster.

Gautam Gambhir’s take

Gautam Gambhir, known for his straightforward opinions gave his bold take against celebrations in the form of road shows. In the press conference ahead of India's tour to England, Gambhir expressed deep sorrow over the incident and reiterated his long-standing opposition to road shows.

What did Gautam Gambhir say?

"I was never a supporter of road shows. Even when I was a part of KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) I had the same statement. If we were not prepared to handle that kind of crowd then it shouldn't have done that (road show). We are responsible citizens of this country and we need to show that in all of our actions," Gambhir said.

Also Read | Bengaluru stampede: FIR filed against RCB, DNA, KSCA

When asked about who Gambhir thinks is responsible for the tragedy, he said, "I am no one to hold anyone responsible. Winning and celebrations are important but what is more important is someone's life. You cannot lose 11 people. My heart goes out to the people who lost their lives."

 
