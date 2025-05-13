Gautam Gambhir’s call for fresh faces before WTC 2025-27 cycle coincides with Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Test exit

Gautam Gambhir is likely to become a head coach with more power than the team’s captain following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is poised to reshape the Indian Test team with a focus on fresh talent and a departure from the star-driven culture.

Was Gautam Gambhir categorical? Indian cricket has long been dominated by influential captains. Coaches like Greg Chappell, Bishan Singh Bedi, and Anil Kumble struggled to assert authority against the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. In contrast to this, coaches like John Wright, Gary Kirsten, and Ravi Shastri succeeded by aligning with the team's skippers. Gambhir, however, is trying to make a new path.

Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Gambhir was categorical about the need to phase out senior players and bring fresh faces for the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

“The Gautam Gambhir era begins now. He was categorical that during the next WTC cycle, India needs to have fresh faces,” a BCCI source told PTI anonymously.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test exit The retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket have significantly changed the landscape of the Indian squad. Their departure has created a void, giving Gambhir room to implement his vision. While Rohit’s partnership with former coach Rahul Dravid was successful, his relationship with Gambhir was less cohesive. On the other hand, Kohli who had reconciled with Gambhir through mediators, has also stepped away from Tests.

“Everyone associated with decision-making knew where Gambhir stood in terms of carrying seniors in the longest format. Obviously, his and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's thoughts aligned,” the BCCI source further added.

Dismantling the star culture Gambhir’s primary objective is to dismantle the star culture that has defined Indian cricket and introduce young players to the Test squad, ensuring a fresh approach for the next World Test Championship cycle. This strategy is a response to recent setbacks, including India’s struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the home series against New Zealand.