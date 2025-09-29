Gautam Gambhir’s fiery reaction steals show in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final | Watch video

The Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium was a classic India-Pakistan showdown, culminating in India’s ninth title win, thanks to Tilak Varma’s match-defining six off Haris Rauf. Yet, it was head coach Gautam Gambhir’s electrifying reaction that captured hearts, going viral across social media platforms. His raw passion highlighted the intensity of this iconic rivalry.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025