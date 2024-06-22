Explore
Gautam Gambhir says 'I don't...' when asked about being front runner as Indian cricket team's coach
Gautam Gambhir said he doesn't see ‘that far ahead’ when asked about his appointment as next coach of the Indian cricket team

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has recently discussed his future as the head coach of the men's national team, mentioning that he is currently content and not "looking far ahead". Gautam Gambhir has been strongly rumored to be in contention for the role of coach of the Indian cricket team, especially with Rahul Dravid's tenure nearing its end with the T20 World Cup conclusion in June.

Gautam Gambhir had said that he would “love" to coach the Indian cricket team but has recently remained tight-lipped. However, during an event in Kolkata, Gautam Gambhir said he is “not seeing far ahead" when asked about his future as the Indian coach.

Gautam Gambhir said, “I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions. It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say right now is that I am happy being here. Just finished a brilliant journey with Kolkata Knight Riders let's enjoy that. I am in a very happy space right now."

Turning the conversation away from his possible appointment as the Indian cricket team's coach, the former left-handed opener went on to say that it is the team that matters.

"In a team sport, it's the team that matters the most. It's the team that is the most important ingredient in that organisation. Individuals do play a role, and individuals do contribute, but ultimately, if 11 people are treated equally, if 11 people have equal respect, if everyone is treated equally, given the same respect, same responsibility, given the same honour, you will achieve an unbelievable amount of success. You cannot have discrimination in a set-up or in an organisation," he added.

Gautam Gambhir served as the team mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Under the return of their former captain, the Knights secured their third IPL trophy.

The Indian team is currently thriving in the T20 World Cup after they began their Super 8 campaign with a 47-run win over Afghanistan. The Rohit Sharma-led unbeaten side will face Bangladesh on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

(With ANI inputs)

Published: 22 Jun 2024, 08:23 AM IST
