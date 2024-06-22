Gautam Gambhir says 'I don't...' when asked about being front runner as Indian cricket team's coach
Gautam Gambhir said he doesn't see ‘that far ahead’ when asked about his appointment as next coach of the Indian cricket team
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has recently discussed his future as the head coach of the men's national team, mentioning that he is currently content and not "looking far ahead". Gautam Gambhir has been strongly rumored to be in contention for the role of coach of the Indian cricket team, especially with Rahul Dravid's tenure nearing its end with the T20 World Cup conclusion in June.