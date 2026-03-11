Geno Smith returns to New York: Jets acquire veteran QB from Las Vegas Raiders in 2026 trade

The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face to the roster. In a surprising move ahead of the new league year, the Jets have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, marking a return to the franchise that originally drafted him more than a decade ago.

Details about the trade Notably, the trade will become official when the 2026 NFL league year begins on March 11. Instead of releasing Smith as previously expected, the Raiders opted to trade the veteran quarterback and recover some draft capital in the process. The deal sends Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to New York, while Las Vegas receives a 2026 sixth-round pick.

New York Jets bring back a familiar quarterback Geno Smith, now 35, will return to the organization that selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He last played for the Jets during the 2016 season before embarking on a lengthy journey around the league as both a starter and backup.

The move represents Smith’s third team in three years. After reviving his career with the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the decade, Smith was traded to the Raiders, where he later signed a two-year contract extension worth $75 million.

Now, he heads back to New York with an opportunity to restart his career once again, this time as the likely starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

Las Vegas Raiders move toward a new era The trade also signals a clear shift in direction for the Raiders. Las Vegas currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft and is widely expected to select Indiana quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Moving Smith allows the Raiders to clear space for a rookie quarterback while also retaining a draft asset rather than releasing the veteran outright.

A difficult season in Las Vegas Geno Smith’s lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders proved challenging. The veteran quarterback started 15 games but led the team to a 2-13 record. Statistically, the season was one of the toughest of his career.

Smith threw for 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns but also led the NFL with 17 interceptions. The numbers represented his lowest production as a full-time starter since the 2014 season, his second year in the league.

Despite the struggles, the Jets appear willing to give Smith another opportunity to lead an offense, particularly given the minimal financial risk involved.

Smith is expected to sit atop the Jets’ quarterback depth chart heading into training camp. The current group includes Justin Fields and Brady Cook, though reports suggest Fields could be released when the new league year begins.

