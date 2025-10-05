George Russell dominates 2025 Singapore GP; pips Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to claim F1 race win

George Russell, Mercedes driver converted his stunning pole position into a commanding victory at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix in a masterclass of precision driving under the iconic Marina Bay floodlight. Battling sweltering humidity and relentless pressure from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Russell held firm through 62 laps to claim the chequered flag in front of an electric Singapore crowd.

The podium was a showcase of F1's fierce title fight, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen claiming second spot and McLaren's Lando Norris clinching the third position.

The 2025 Constructors' champions

Team McLaren

McLaren became the Constructors' champions after Lando Norris' third position and Oscar Piastri's fourth position finish. They grabbed the golden opportunity to seal their championship glory for the tenth time.

What happened during the Singapore GP F1 qualifying? George Russell secured his first-ever pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, delivering a masterful lap around the Marina Bay street circuit to outshine Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Russell’s performance for Mercedes with a lap time of 1:29.158 in Q3 was untouchable, beating Max Verstappen by nearly two-tenths of a second. Despite brushing the wall on his first run, he posted a 1:29.165 and shaved off another seven-thousandths in his final effort.Max Verstappen,on the other hand, frustrated by a slow-moving Lando Norris, aborted his last lap, believing he could have closed the gap.

Frome the left, second-placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, first-placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain and third-placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pose after the qualifying for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

George Russell's 2025 form George Russell's 2025 campaign has been remarkable with six podiums and two wins in Canada and Singapore, placing him fourth in the drivers’ championship. He is 43 points behind Max Verstappen. Since Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Russell has consistently maximized Mercedes’ potential, proving his value as a team leader.