Georgia Tech announces a new 5-year contract for coach Brent Key following 9-3 regular season

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech announced a new five-year contract for coach Brent Key on Wednesday, rewarding the coach with an extension for the second consecutive year.

Key led No. 24 Georgia Tech to a 9-3 regular season. Georgia Tech announced the athletic association's board of trustees approved the new deal, which will extend through the 2030 season. Key also received a new five-year deal in 2024, when the Yellow Jackets finished 7-6.

Key, a former Georgia Tech player, has led the Yellow Jackets to a 27-19 record in three-plus seasons, including eight games as interim head coach in 2022. He was named the permanent head coach for the 2023 season.

Georgia Tech did not release terms of the new deal. Yahoo Sports reported the contract's average value is $6.5 million per year, which would be an increase of about $2 million in total compensation.

The Yellow Jackets closed the regular season with losses in three of their last four games, including Friday's 16-9 loss to state rival No. 3 Georgia. It was the Bulldogs' eighth consecutive win in the series.

Georgia Tech also suffered a 42-28 home loss to Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 when the Yellow Jackets had a chance to clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Coming off its first nine-win season since 2014, Georgia Tech awaits a bowl bid on Sunday.

Georgia Tech president Ángel Cabrera said in a statement released by the school Key “has brought our storied football program back to where it belongs. He has delivered three straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, reinvigorated the passion of our fan base, and given us moments we will not easily forget. The Yellow Jacket pride and energy he brings — fueled by his deep love for Georgia Tech — inspire our entire community.”

Key has been mentioned in speculation about vacant coaching positions at other schools and has said he intends to remain at his alma mater.

“There is no other place or opportunity out there like Georgia Tech," Key said in a statement.

