Georgia Tech name Scott Cross as new men's basketball head coach; check details

Georgia Tech have hired Scott Cross, the successful former head coach at Troy University, as their new men's basketball head coach, the school announced on Friday. This move comes quickly after the firing of Damon Stoudamire and signals a fresh direction for a program eager to return to national relevance in the competitive ACC.

Notably, Cross will be introduced to the Georgia Tech community at a press conference that will be held on Monday, March 23 at 11 AM at McCamish Pavilion. It will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, the ESPN app and Georgia Tech athletics’ official YouTube channel

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Details about Scott Cross' hiring The five-year deal is a commitment to investing in a coach with a strong track record of building winners. Cross brings 350 career Division I victories over 19 seasons, including stints at UT Arlington and Troy. His recent success at Troy stands out, including back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, back-to-back Sun Belt regular-season championships, and five consecutive 20-win seasons. Troy wrapped up the year at 22-12 overall and 12-6 in conference play, highlighted by nonconference wins over San Diego State and Furman. They fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Nebraska.

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“We’re thrilled to name Scott Cross the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball history,” Alpert said. “Coach Cross is a proven winner with 350 career victories and seven conference championships on his resume. His combination of experience, success and development of student-athletes, both on and off the court, makes him the perfect person to carry on the proud tradition of Georgia Tech men’s basketball. He is a great fit for our program, the Institute and the Georgia Tech and Atlanta communities,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert announced on Friday.

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“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Cross to Georgia Tech,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said. “His winning record and proven leadership speak for themselves, but what sets him apart is his understanding what it means to develop student-athletes as competitors, scholars, team players and leaders, and that aligns perfectly with Georgia Tech’s values.”

A track record of building programs Scott Cross replaces Damon Stoudamire, who was let go after three seasons without an NCAA Tournament berth. Georgia Tech struggled mightily this past year, finishing last in the ACC standings at 2-16 in league play and 11-20 overall, ending on a 12-game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets have made just one NCAA appearance since 2010, under former coach Josh Pastner, while subsequent leaders Brian Gregory and Stoudamire failed to break through.

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Cross's appeal lies in his ability to turn programs around. At UT Arlington from 2006-07 to 2017-18, he compiled a 225-161 record and reached three straight 20-win seasons before his surprising dismissal in 2018, a decision many view as a major misstep. Since then, the Mavericks have cycled through multiple coaches with limited success, underscoring Cross's value as a builder.

Scott Cross' coaching experience 1998-2006 – UT Arlington (assistant coach)

2006-18 – UT Arlington (head coach)

2018-19 – TCU (assistant coach)

2019-26 – Troy (head coach)

2026- Georgia Tech (head coach)

Commitment to competitive resource This hire marks one of the first big moves for new athletic director Ryan Alpert, who joined from Tennessee in July. During the search, Georgia Tech officials emphasized to candidates that the program would receive competitive funding in the ACC landscape.

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Scott Cross arrives with three NCAA Tournament trips under his belt, showcasing his knack for postseason success. His hiring follows speculation linking him to the job early, partly due to connections like former Troy ties within Georgia Tech's administration.

Cross' consistent results in mid-major conferences now face the test of the high-powered ACC, but his resume suggests he can elevate the Yellow Jackets.