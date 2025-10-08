Germaine Pratt signing: Colts add LB Germaine Pratt after Raiders release - Report

The Indianapolis Colts have made a key addition to their linebacker unit by signing Germaine Pratt to a one-year contract following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders, according a report by NFL Network. Pratt, a veteran linebacker with a proven track record, is expected to bring experience and familiarity with the Colts’ defensive scheme.

The Las Vegas Raiders' release opens the door for the Indianapolis Colts The Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with Germaine Pratt on Monday. Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll stated the team was moving “in a different direction.” Pratt, who did not play in the Raiders’ Week 5 matchup against the Colts, quickly drew interest from multiple teams. Notably, the four teams contacted Pratt to sign him, but he chose the Indianapolis Colts, likely due to his familiarity with the defensive system. This move comes at a crucial time for the Colts, who are looking to stabilize their linebacker corps.

Familiarity with Lou Anarumo’s system Before his brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Germaine Pratt spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Now, with Anarumo leading the Indianapolis Colts’ defense, Pratt’s transition is expected to be smooth. Pratt’s experience in the Cincinnati Bengals, where he helped them win the 2021 AFC Championship, includes 616 total tackles.

Indianapolis Colts' strategy The Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker spot has been inconsistent, with players like Joe Bachie, Austin Ajiake, and Chad Muma rotating in and producing mixed results.

Germaine Pratt’s signing is poised to provide stability alongside standout linebacker Zaire Franklin. Pratt’s leadership as a former Bengals team captain and his top-10 tackle ranking last season, including 140-plus tackles and six or more turnover plays make him a valuable addition.

Roster adjustments shead To make room for Germaine Pratt, the Indianapolis Colts will need to execute a corresponding roster move, though details remain undisclosed. His decision to join Indianapolis over other suitors highlights the appeal of reuniting with Anarumo and contributing to a competitive unit. As the 2025 season progresses, Pratt’s experience and playmaking ability could elevate the Colts’ defense, making them a formidable force in the AFC.