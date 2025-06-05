Germany vs Portugal Nations League Semifinals: Why start was delayed? Explanation

The semifinal match of the UEFA Nations League between Germany and Portugal at Munich’s iconic Allianz Arena faced an unexpected delay. The high-stakes game featuring star players like Cristiano Ronaldo began 10 minutes late. Here’s a clear breakdown of what happened and why.

Reason for delay of Germany vs Portugal Semifinal clash Munich was struck by severe weather on the evening of the match. The city experienced heavy rain and a dramatic hailstorm, with temperatures around 20°C. These conditions made it unsafe for players to warm up on the pitch as planned, prompting UEFA to take action to ensure everyone’s safety. The hailstorm, in particular, posed a significant risk, as UEFA, prioritized safety, and the kick-off got delayed.

Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, along with backup keepers Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nubel, ran for shelter when a sudden hailstorm hit the venue during the warm-up time. Afterward, referee Slavko Vincic inspected the pitch to ensure it was playable, allowing the thriller match to proceed with a short delay.

UEFA warning before the game Earlier in the day, UEFA confirmed the match would proceed despite storm warnings. However it urged fans to allow extra travel time to the Allianz Arena due to potential interruptions.

Match continues Once the storm subsided, the start was rescheduled and proceeded as planned. The delay, while disruptive, ensured that both Germany and Portugal could compete under safe conditions.

What is at stake? The Nations League semifinal game, a crucial step for the final is important for both teams. While Germany will reach their first Nations League final if they win,Portugalwill win their second title, having won the first in the 2019 edition. The winner of the ongoing clash will face either Spain or France in the summit clash. The loser, on the other hand, will play the third-place match.

Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League Semifinals - Lineups Germany Playing XI: (3-4-3)

Ter Stegen (GK),Anton, Tah, Koch, Kimmich (C), Pavlovic, Goretzka, Mittelstadt, Sane, Wirtz, Woltemade

Portugal Playing XI: (4-2-3-1)