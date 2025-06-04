Germany vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League Semifinals: Live Streaming, timings, head-to-head, predicted lineups and more

Germany and Portugal are set to face each other in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League in a high-stakes encounter. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The winner of the game will meet either Spain or France in the final clash, while the loser will feature in the third-place battle.

Advertisement

While Germany will seek to reach their first Nations League final, Portugal will be eyeing a second title, having won in the 2019 edition.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the Germany vs Portugal UEFA Nations League Semifinals match? The match between the two European Giants will be on June 5, Thursday in India and June 4, Wednesday in the US.

What is the match timing in India and the US? The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM ET.

Recent Form: Germany vs Portugal Germany – Last 5 matches March 23: Germany 3-3 Italy (Home)

March 20: Italy 1-2 Germany (Away)

November 19: Hungary 1-1 Germany (Away)

Advertisement

November 16: Germany 7-0 Bosnia (Home)

October 14: Germany 1-0 Netherlands (Home)

Portugal – Last 5 matches March 23: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (Home)

March 20: Denmark 1-0 Portugal (Away)

November 18: Croatia 1-1 Portugal (Away)

November 15: Portugal 5-1 Poland (Home)

October 15: Scotland 0-0 Portugal (Away)

Head-to-head details Germany and Portugal have faced each other 19 times in international football since 1936. Germany have the upper hand in this rivalry.

Matches won by Germany: 11

Matches won by Portugal: 3

Draws: 5

Previous 5 meetings: June 19, 2021: Germany 4-2 Portugal (UEFA Euro)

June 16, 2014: Germany 4-0 Portugal (FIFA World Cup)

June 9, 2012: Germany 1-0 Portugal (UEFA Euro)

June 19, 2008: Germany 3-2 Portugal (UEFA Euro)

Advertisement

July 8, 2006: Germany 3-1 Portugal (FIFA World Cup)

Predicted Lineups Germany:

Marc-André ter Stegen (GK); Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Robin Koch, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross; Karim Adeyemi, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane; Niclas Fullkrug

Portugal:

Diogo Costa (GK); Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Where to watch Germany vs Portugal in India? Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Where to watch Germany vs Portugal in the US? The US viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League semifinal live on Fubo, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ViX (with Sling TV).