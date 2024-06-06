Get ready for NBA players to make $100 million a year

This season, nearly 20 players earned at least $40 million, including Jokic, the league’s reigning most valuable player. He was clearly more valuable than other players making their max salaries. If basketball were more like baseball, and Jokic hit the free market and let teams bid for his talents, that $40 million would look like a bargain. But in the NBA, the best players also happen to be the biggest discounts: They are so productive that they outperform their salaries.