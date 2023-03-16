Gianni Infantino announces big rise in Women's World Cup prize money2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:47 PM IST
- Infantino said the total pot, covering prize money as well as compensation for preparations and for clubs, would be $152 million.
Prize money at the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be triple that at the last edition in 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Thursday, as he also revealed Saudi Arabia's tourist board will not sponsor the tournament.
