Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant stay put as deadline passes

Two of the biggest names rumored to be on the move remained with their teams as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant did not change uniforms before the NBA trade deadline expired Tuesday.

While Antetokounmpo did not express a desire for a trade publicly, and the Milwaukee Bucks did not say they were shopping for a new home for their star, there were plenty of interested suitors reported as the deadline neared.

Morant, whose relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies has reportedly been strained, also was rumored to be on the move but now stays with his original team for the time being.

Advertisement

Teams reported to be interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo, a 10-time All-Star and two-time MVP, included the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

None could come up with a reported steep asking price that included elite young talent, multiple first-round picks, or both.

Antetokounmpo, 31, remains on top of his game in his 13th NBA season, all with the Bucks, scoring 28.0 points with 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 30 games this season. In 889 career games (824 starts), he is scoring 24.0 points with 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

In each of the past nine seasons, Antetokounmpo has finished at least in the top seven of MVP voting.

Multiple reports indicated that as of three hours before the deadline, the Bucks were no longer taking offers for their top player.

Advertisement

Teams with reported interest in Morant, a two-time All-Star, included the Sacramento Kings, Timberwolves and Heat, with the Kings and Heat reportedly showing heavy interest as recently as Wednesday. According to an ESPN report, no team made what was deemed to be a "serious offer."

Morant, 26, is currently out of action through the upcoming All-Star break with an elbow injury. He has played in just 20 games this season, scoring 19.5 points with 8.1 assists.

In seven seasons with the Grizzlies, Morant has scored 22.4 points with 7.4 assists in 327 games (325 starts).

By not making a move at the deadline, both the Bucks and Grizzlies will be the center of attention for potential offseason trades of their stars.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo is making $54.1 million in the first season of a three-year, $175.4 million contract, while Morant is making $39.4 million in the third season of a five-year $197.2 million deal.