Giannis Antetokounmpo open to trade as Bucks evaluate offers before 2026 NBA deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks are at a crossroads as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo appears ready to explore life beyond the franchise he has called home for over a decade. With the NBA trade deadline set for February 5, 2026, ESPN reported that several teams have submitted aggressive offers, and the Bucks are finally listening. This developing situation has sent shockwaves through the league, raising big questions about the future of one of basketball's most dominant players.

Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo open to leaving the Milwaukee Bucks? After 12-plus years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has privately told the organization for months that the time has come to part ways. The 31-year-old superstar led Milwaukee to their first NBA title in 50 years in 2021 and holds franchise records in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and games played. However, recent struggles have changed the dynamic. The Bucks sit at 18-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference, far from the contention promised this season.

Antetokounmpo has been blunt about the issues. Following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he said, "We are not playing hard. We aren't doing the right thing. We are not playing to win. We are not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish, trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys are trying to do it on their own."

He is also dealing with recurring injuries, including a right calf strain suffered against the Denver Nuggets, which is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks, the same injury that kept him out 24 days earlier.

What do the Bucks want in a Giannis trade? The Milwaukee Bucks are not rushing into a deal. ESPN sources indicated that the team demands a blue-chip young talent plus a surplus of draft picks to even consider moving their cornerstone. If that price isn't met by the deadline, they are willing to wait until the offseason, when more appealing draft assets could become available after the June lottery.

The Bucks hold a lottery pick this year and future selections in 2031 and 2033. Antetokounmpo can sign a four-year, $275 million supermax extension starting October 1, 2026, but without it, he could hit unrestricted free agency in 2027 by declining his player option.

How has Giannis performed this season amid the uncertainty? Despite the chaos, Antetokounmpo remains elite, averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 29.2 minutes per game. The Milwaukee Bucks rank 23rd in both offensive and defensive efficiency, highlighting how the roster was built around amplifying Giannis but struggles immensely in his absence.