Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40, Thunder pull away for 132-111 win over Wizards after early scuffle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Wizards 132-111 on Saturday night for their 11th straight win, a game during which four players were ejected following a scuffle in the first half.

Gilgeous-Alexander extended his NBA record of 63 consecutive road games with at least 20 points.

Oklahoma’s Jaylin Williams and Washington’s Justin Champagnie began shoving each other after a basket by the Wizards with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. Several players joined in and the scrum spilled into the stands behind the basket.

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In addition to Williams and Champagnie, Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace of the Thunder each received a technical foul and were ejected.

Despite losing three players, the Thunder were able to send the Wizards to their season-worst 15th straight loss.

Isaiah Hartenstein had 20 rebounds, 10 assists and 9 points for Oklahoma City. Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Jared McCain added 18 points.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 21 points and Bub Carrington added 19 for the Wizards, who are one game from matching a franchise-worst skid of 16 consecutive losses, which happened most recently in March 2024.

After Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer put the Thunder up 103-96, Oklahoma City opened the fourth with a 15-0 run powered by Holmgren (eight points) and McCain (seven).

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Washington missed its first 10 shots in the quarter and got no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

The first half featured 11 lead changes, and the Thunder led 69-64 at the break.

The Wizards announced before the game that point guard Trae Young, who left against Golden State on Monday, has a bruised right quadriceps as well as lower back irritation, and there is no timeline for his return.

Thunder: Continue their five-game road trip at Philadelphia on Monday.

Wizards: Open a five-game road trip at New York on Sunday.