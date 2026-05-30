Gill-Sudharsan overtake Gayle-Kohli for most century stands in T20s

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): The pairing of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued to make history, as they overtook the pairing of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli for the most century run stands in T20 cricket.

During a chase of 215 runs, Gill and Sudharsan made a quick snack out of it, putting on 167 runs in 12.5 overs before an unfortunate hit-wicket ended Sudharsan's knock.

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This was Gill and Sudharsan's 11th-century partnership in 48 innings in T20 cricket, outdoing Gayle and Virat's 10-century stands in 63 innings.

The 167-run stand between Gill and Sudharsan has also become the highest partnership in IPL playoffs for any wicket, outdoing the 159-run stand between Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay against RCB in the 2011 final.

Gill, with his century, also registered yet another 700-run stand, becoming the fourth batter to register two 700-plus run seasons in the IPL. In 15 matches and innings, he has scored 722 runs at an average of 48.13 and a strike rate of 163.71, including a century and six fifties.

Gill had also registered a 700-plus run season back in 2023 (890 runs). He has joined Virat (973 runs in 2016 and 741 runs in 2024), Sai Sudharsan (759 runs in 2025 and 710 runs in 2026), and Chris Gayle (733 runs in 2012 and 708 runs in 2013) to become a batter with two 700-plus run IPL seasons.

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This was Gill's fifth IPL century and his second IPL ton as a captain.

Gill now has the fastest hundred by a GT batter, outdoing his 49-ball effort vs MI in the 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. He is also the first captain to hit a hundred in IPL playoffs.

With this win, the Gujarat Titans have set up the title clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad on Sunday. After RR put to bat first, a fine knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (96 in 47 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and a cameo from Donovan Ferreira (38* in 11 balls, with two fours and four sixes) took RR to 214/6 in 20 overs. Later in the chase of 215 runs, skipper Shubman Gill (104 in 53 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) and his 167-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (58 in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) set the platform for a three-wicket win.

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This is the highest target chased in the IPL playoffs, outdoing the target of 204 chased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in last year's Qualifier two. This is also GT's highest IPL run-chase, outdoing their 204-run chase against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2025. (ANI)